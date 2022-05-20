South Sudan – Cholera outbreak (DG ECHO, WHO, Authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 May 2022)

Since the Government declared a cholera outbreak on 7 May 2022, there is a gradual increase in the number of cholera cases in Bentiu, Rubkona county (Unity State).
As of 15 May, 70 suspect cholera cases have been reported, mainly in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.
Rubkona county experienced unprecedented floods in 2021 and critical WASH conditions for 170,000 people displaced in the Bentiu camp (ex-Protection-of-Civilians site) and settlements.
Though the current transmission is sporadic, the risk of transmission to at-risk counties is very high due to population movements, presence of IDPs, persistent flooding and low access to safe water and sanitation.
This is the first cholera outbreak since December 2017, which marked the end of an epidemic declared in June 2016 and killed 436 people.