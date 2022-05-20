South Sudan

South Sudan – Cholera outbreak (DG ECHO, WHO, Authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 May 2022)

  • Since the Government declared a cholera outbreak on 7 May 2022, there is a gradual increase in the number of cholera cases in Bentiu, Rubkona county (Unity State).
  • As of 15 May, 70 suspect cholera cases have been reported, mainly in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.
  • Rubkona county experienced unprecedented floods in 2021 and critical WASH conditions for 170,000 people displaced in the Bentiu camp (ex-Protection-of-Civilians site) and settlements.
  • Though the current transmission is sporadic, the risk of transmission to at-risk counties is very high due to population movements, presence of IDPs, persistent flooding and low access to safe water and sanitation.
  • This is the first cholera outbreak since December 2017, which marked the end of an epidemic declared in June 2016 and killed 436 people.

