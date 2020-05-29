South Sudan — Central Equatoria State Event Tracking Report: Yei County, Central Equatoria State, 19 May 2020

On 24 April 2020, DTM conducted a field visit to Jezira site in Yei County to verify information about the recent displacement linked to armed clashes and tensions between the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) and the National Salvation Front (NAS) in Mukaya Payam, Lainya County. During the visit, team confirmed displacement of some 6,021 individuals (1,261 households) from Lorega in Lainya County who arrived in Jezira displacement site in Yei River County. Nearly two thirds of IDPs were female (64%) of whom 30 per cent were under 18 years old. During the assessment, the team identified that IDPs are in an urgent need of food, shelter, and sanitation.