South Sudan — Central Equatoria State Event Tracking Report: Lainya, Terekeka & Juba County, 04 September 2020

On 20 and 21 August 2020, clashes between NAS and SSPSF forces in Juba and Lainya Counties led to the displacement of people living in the surrounding areas. Clashes that included the targeting of vice presidential bodyguards around 20 August 2020 in strategic areas around Lobonok, forced 19,100 individuals (3,820 households) to move from Yapa and seek refuge among host communities in Lobonok with a further 6,208 individuals (1,001 households) fleeing from Opiri to Liria in Juba County. Additional instances of displacement occurred in Lainya County where 1,574 individuals (261 households) were forced to move to Lainya Centre due to clashes between NAS and SSPDF forces in Giwaya, Lainya County.

Up to 86,720 individuals (17,344 households) were displaced from lowlands in Gemmeiza, Nyori, and Terekeka Town to highlands of the latter due to serious flooding resulting from heavy rainfall. Floods also forced 2,520 individuals (420 households) to move from lowland areas to highland areas of Jabal Lado in Juba County. The displaced found refuge among host communities. The most urgent needs identified include food, water, shelter, sanitation and protection.