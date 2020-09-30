South Sudan Cellular Network Mapping: MTN SSD and Zain Access - Assessment of Hard-to-Reach Areas in South Sudan, June 2020

Overview

The following maps were designed to facilitate targeted planning in risk communication outreach and community engagement strategies in South Sudan. Data for this factsheet was collected through REACH’s Area of Knowledge (AOK), key informant (KI)-based remote-monitoring survey tool. The tool captures settlement-level data and employs purposive sampling through KI interviews with people who have direct knowledge about a particular settlement. It is not possible to disaggregate data by gender, age and/or disability. These findings should be considered as indicative and not statistically generalisable. The data on access to cellular networks was collected between 1-30 April and 1-30 June 2020; for settlements assessed in both months, the most recent data was used. Access to a functional cellular network was recorded if a KI reported that anyone in the settlement either “sometimes” or “always” had access to a cellular connection from the settlement or within walking distance in a neighbouring settlement