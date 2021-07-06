South Sudan - CCCM Cluster: Situation Report May 2021

NATIONAL CLUSTER UPDATE

The first round of allocations under the Country Pool Fund South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF) was launched in May 2021, with $50 million funding divided into 3 envelopes. Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) activities in the Protection of Civilian sites (PoCs)/Ex PoCs and out of camp displacements in 16 priority areas are part of the first two envelopes; Support for people aaffected by food insecurity in Integrated Food security Phase Classication (IPC) 4 and 5 areas ($28,5 million), and Support to people in 6 Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) settlement sites ($16,5 million). The strategies for clusters in each envelope have been approved by the SSHF Advisory Board.

The CCCM Cluster has developed a guidance note to support camp management partners in order to strengthen their response during return, resettlement and reintegration of internally displaced persons in South Sudan. This guidance note on camp management activities during return, intends to provide recommendations to camp management agencies in South Sudan on identifying and designing activities and programmes for delivering integrated camp management responses.