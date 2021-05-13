South Sudan - CCCM Cluster: Situation Report | March 2021

TOTAL # OF IDPs 1.6 M

TOTAL # PEOPLE IN NEED 1.3 M

TOTAL # OF TARGET POPULATION 900 K

TOTAL # OF POPULATION REACHED 488 K

NATIONAL CLUSTER UPDATE

The Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster finalized the work plan for the training of CCCM staff and partners in 2021, incorporating inputs from state focal points who had identified CCCM training needs through consultations with partners on the ground. A comprehensive week long training workshop will take place in June 2021 during which the national cluster will provide sessions on the key areas of need, as well as roll out global CCCM best practices to build the CCCM capacities of partners and staff in the field. In addition, the CCCM cluster relaunched the MRWG (Mobile Response Working Group), a forum in which partners engaged in mobile activities can update the cluster on their interventions, highlight challenges and lessons learnt. In addition to this the monthly MRWG meetings are an opportunity for the cluster to offer technical support and guidance to partners engaged in mobile interventions to ensure mobile responses effectively meet the needs of the targeted communities, and are able to provide training and tools to facilitate the improved coordination of service delivery in new and protracted areas of displacement.

In consultation with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)-Relief and Rehabilitation and Protection (RRP) at national level CCCM cluster produced a 1 page guidance document, clearly delineating the roles and responsibilities of UNMISS and the government of South Sudan during and after the transition of the PoC sites to IDP camps. Once finalized this document will be shared with humanitarian partners engaged in activities in the re-designated sites.