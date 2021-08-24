South Sudan - CCCM Cluster: Situation Report | June 2021

TOTAL # OF IDPs: 1.6 M

TOTAL # PEOPLE IN NEED: 1.3 M

TOTAL # OF TARGET POPULATION: 900 K

TOTAL # OF POPULATION REACHED: 490 K

NATIONAL CLUSTER UPDATE

Building the capacity of the CCCM community in South Sudan, in the month of June the CCCM Cluster held the first of several Capacity Building and Training Workshops. Attended by 38 participants (30 male/8 females) from existing HRP partners (I/NGOs) as well as other national NGOs with an interest in implementing CCCM activities as part of the cluster going forward, the 2 day workshop was an opportunity for the CCCM cluster to share best practices and global guidelines on effective camp management, as well as for partners to reflect on lessons learnt and the challenges of the context specific needs of IDPs in South Sudan.

The CCCM cluster was also involved in the first round of allocations under the Country Pool Fund South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF) which was launched in May 2021, with $50 million funding divided into 3 different envelopes. During this process, the cluster strongly advocated to address the key service gaps identified by camp management agencies inside the PoC/IDP camps. The CCCM cluster partners will receive 2.5 million USD under envelope 1 and 2, to carry out the static and mobile CCCM activities, while an additional 16.5 million has been allocated to multiple clusters to address the key service gaps in PoC/IDP camps.