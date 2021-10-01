South Sudan - CCCM Cluster: Situation Report | July 2021

NATIONAL CLUSTER UPDATE

Building the capacity of the CCCM community in South Sudan, during the month of July the CCCM Cluster held its second Capacity Building Workshop of 2021, attended by 18 participants (7 men and 11 women) from NGOs with an interest in implementing CCCM activities as part of the cluster going forward. The three days training was an opportunity for the CCCM cluster to share best practices and global guidelines on eective camp management, as well as partners to reect on lessons learnt and the challenges of the context specic needs of IDPs in South Sudan.