South Sudan - CCCM Cluster: Situation Report | January 2021

TOTAL # OF IDPs 1.6 M

TOTAL # PEOPLE IN NEED 1.3 M

TOTAL # OF TARGET POPULATION 900 K

TOTAL # OF POPULATION REACHED 250 K

NATIONAL CLUSTER UPDATE

The CCCM Cluster contributed to the South Sudan's inter-agency Humanitarian Project Cycle (HPC) process and the development of the CCCM Response Strategy for 2021. As part of this process, the CCCM Cluster finalized the identification of People in Need in 2021. It is expected that 1.3 million individuals in South Sudan will be in need of CCCM services in 2021. In addition , the Cluster provided inputs to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) for inter-sectoral severity analysis to prioritize the response in 2021.

The CCCM Cluster continued to coordinate COVID-19 related response and preparedness activities in PoCs, former PoCs, and IDP sites. CCCM cluster also provided support on PoC transition process at the state level through developing community engagement plans, PoC transition humanitarian plan etc.