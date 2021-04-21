South Sudan - CCCM Cluster: Situation Report | February 2021

TOTAL # OF IDPs 1.6 M

TOTAL # PEOPLE IN NEED 1.28 M

TOTAL # OF TARGET POPULATION 900 K

TOTAL # OF POPULATION REACHED 250 K

UPDATE FROM NATIONAL CLUSTER

The Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster nalized the selection of partners for inclusion in the South Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) process and the development of the CCCM Response Strategy for 2021. Comprised of UN (IOM), NGO (HRSS) and INGO (DRC) representatives, the Cluster Review Committee (CRC) was formed by the cluster to assess the 14 projects submitted by potential partners. Using a scorecard of 8 cluster specic performance metrics the CRC evaluated submissions against their alignment to the cluster strategy, resulting in the acceptance of 7 partners to the 2021 HRP.

The CCCM cluster continued to coordinate and provide support to partners engaged in the PoC transition process at both the state and national level. In addition to leading discussions with UNMISS and humanitarian partners, the cluster led the development of community engagement plans, PoC transition checklists, contingency plans and other guidance documents for the eective transition of the PoCs to IDP camps, which has thus far taken place in Bor, Bentiu, Wau and Juba.