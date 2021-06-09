South Sudan - CCCM Cluster: Situation Report | April 2021

TOTAL # OF IDPs: 1.6 M

TOTAL # OF PEOPLE IN NEED: 1.3 M

TOTAL # OF TARGET POPULATION: 900 K

TOTAL # OF POPULATION REACHED: 490 K

NATIONAL CLUSTER UPDATE

The Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster for South Sudan updated its ToR, outlining its specific responsibilities in a dynamic changing environment, and presented the document at the ICCG for their inputs before the new ToR is formally adopted.

In April the Cluster Co-Coordinator made a number of visits to Protection of Civilian (PoCs) and former PoC sites around the country, in Bentiu, Wau, Bor and Malakal. The purpose of the visits was to meet with CCCM cluster state focal points, camp management, and the local authorities to provide CCCM support as well as understand the key gaps and challenges faced in each location.

Launched in response to the reports of increasing numbers of GBV cases in both Juba IDP sites, a Joint Safety Audit Assessment was undertaken. Subsequent to the audit, the CCCM cluster convened a meeting in which the Cluster Coordinator presented the findings of the assessment conducted, and the recommended actions for each sector.