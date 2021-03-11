South Sudan
South Sudan, CCCM Cluster, Site Profile, Naivasha IDP, January 2021
Context
The Naivasha IDP camp is adjacent to United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) compound was established in June 2016, following violence in and around Wau town, making it the most recently established PoC in South Sudan. In April 2017, an outbreak of violence resulted in a major influx, at which point IOM conducted an exercise to biometric register IDPs for food assistance, which recorded the population at 39,165. The population of Naivasha IDP camp is 8,597 individuals in January 2021.
Current priority needs
Monitor service provision in the sites and flag any duplication or gaps in service provision.
Continue to conduct key messaging on Covid-19 preparedness and awareness.
Monitor the trend of movement to understand return dynamics.
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.