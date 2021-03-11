South Sudan + 1 more
South Sudan, CCCM Cluster, Site Profile, Juba IDP Camp 1, January 2021
Context
Juba IDP Camp 1 Site was established in 2014 with over 7,217 people currently seeking protection from armed conflict in the site. Fourteen blocks currently exist in the camp with over 2,150 households.
Highlights of the month
Monitor service provision in the sites and flag any duplication or gaps in service provision.
Continue to conduct key messaging on Covid-19 preparedness and awareness.
Monitor the trend of movement to understand return dynamics.
