South Sudan, CCCM Cluster, Site Profile, Bor IDP Camp 1, January 2021
Context
Bor Internally Displaced Person (IDP) Site was established in 2014 with over 2,017 people currently seeking protection from armed conflict in the site. Ten sectors currently exist in the camp with over 820 households
Currently priority needs
Monitor service provision in the sites and flag any duplication or gaps in service provision.
Continue to conduct key messaging on Covid-19 preparedness and awareness.
Monitor the trend of movement to understand return dynamics.
