South Sudan, CCCM Cluster, Site Profile, Bentiu PoC, January 2021
Context
Bentiu protection of civilian (PoC) site was established in Rubkona county of Unity state in December 2013 where currently 95,980 internally displaced people are seeking protection in the site. Humanitarian partners and UNMISS are working together with the community to improve the living condition in the PoC area.
Highlights of the month
Camp management participated in an inauguration of a new elected CDC into the office on 29 January 2021.
With the support of DTM, closely monitor the trend movement to understand the return dynamic.
Monitor service provision in the PoC to flag any duplication or gaps in service provision.
- International Organization for Migration
