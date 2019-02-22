South Sudan: CCCM Cluster Monthly Situation Report ( 1-31 January 2019)

SITE UPDATES

National CCCM Cluster

• National Cluster team involved on South Sudan Humanitarain fund(SSHF) standard allocation(SA) 1 for 2019. The Cluster received 1 million USD to carry out CCCM activities. Four cluster partners were awarded with SSHF SA1 to implement camp management mobile response in 16 high priority counties in South Sudan.

Wau

• On Thursday 10th January CM attended a meeting on the return of the PoC1 IDPs, chaired by RRP and attended by UNHCR, WFP, OCHA and the IOM Migration Health Unit. Whilst there had been a tentative schedule to start UNHAS ights on Tuesday 15th January to begin returning IDPs to their requested areas of origin, starting with Juba.

Following the meeting, the partners met with the IDPs to inform them of the situation and that a plan is still being finalized.

• CM has started relocating people in Block C1 to ll up the empty shelters and empty out entire shelter blocks so that they can be dismantled. Thus far a total of seven empty shelter blocks have been dismantled.

Collective Centers:

• AFOD, IOM Shelter/NFI and CCCM SFP met to discuss plans to roll out the cash based intervention in Lokoloko to the IDPs from Ngoku that moved from the Toby primary school. A follow-up meeting is planned with Protection partners to reduce and mitigate protection risks that could arise from handing out cash in an urban area.

• AFOD CM is in the process of removing empty shelters from Cathedral and St. Joseph, noting that many people are leaving Cathedral as households return to their areas of origin.

• AFOD CM is conducting re safety training for volunteers in all of the collective centres.

Bor PoC

• In Bor PoC, Communication With Communities(CWC) team produced and played 2 program during the course of the reporting period, Primary school examination and health messaging from Health Link.

Malakal PoC

• To mitigate against fire outbreaks in light of increased dry weather conditions, CM conducted fire preventions awareness campaigns in Blocks A, B, and C of the site.

• Community leaders concerned about cold spell and demanding for blankets. Residents of Sector 1 requesting for improvements to their shelters before the onset of the rain season.

Aburoc

• In an effort to improve re safety within the site, the Fire Safety Committee members who conducted re prevention awareness in the site, facilitated by CM.

• Community members in Blocks 1, 4, and 5 are concerned the quality of water (colour), and insufiticient capacity for household water storage; partners tested water and established a higher presence of iron, but safe for human consumption.

• CM facilitated the regular leaders’ meeting which was attended by 54 community leaders, including women, as part of the coordination of services within the site.

Bentiu

PoC:

• Community meetings conducted during the reporting period with the different community leadership structures as part of enhancing information sharing amongst the POC population and the partners’

• Routine recreational indoor activities implemented by IOM-CM i.e Pool table, Darts ongoing Practice by musical groups, Volleyball practice sessions and Kickboxing on-going in the youth center.

Collective Sites/Mobile Response:

• On 11th January 2019 Mobile CM did a presentation on Beyon Bentiu Response(BBR) Service Map during Humanitarian Coordination meeting.

• During the reporting week, Mobile CM team received a total of 21 complaints. 16 lost cards, 4 Bio-metric card registrations, and 5 families with 11 individuals missed GFD in Nhialdiu.