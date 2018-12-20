South Sudan: CCCM Cluster Monthly Situation Report (1 -30 November 2018)

National CCCM Cluster

• CCCM national cluster participated in the OCHA-led Humanitarian Response Plan development process where cluster presented its response plan for 2019. The Cluster will be targeting about 855,000 IDPs in 2019.

Mangateen site:

• Following comprehensive capacity building and technical support from ACTED Camp Management to the Community leadership structure in Mangateen IDP site on self-management, ACTED Camp Management successfully handed over the Management of the site to the community leadership structure.

Bor PoC:

• In the framework of the Bor Solutions Working Group a total of 244 individuals were relocated from Bor PoC to Akobo between 30 October and 8 November. The process was well-coordinated between CCCM, UNHCR and UNMISS. Following close community engagement by camp management the community accepted the introduction of GFDs with nger print authentication. A rst distribution under the new system was conducted 9-10 November.

Aburoc:

• To respond proactively to the needs in the site, CCCM completed a headcount exercise to update information on the number of residents. 8,627 people live within the site and are facing dwindling supplies of water.

Melut:

Wau:

• As way forward to get prepared during onset of dry season, Camp management in collaboration with Fire Aid and International Development, a consultancy rm has trained 22 staff as trainers on re Safety and Response. The trainers will train the community members on safety and response in case of re outbreak in the POCAA and Collective Centres in Wau.

Bentiu:

PoC:

• Following a re outbreak incident involving the damages of goods of trader Camp Management continue to pass message on daily basis both on Radio Kondial FM radio and community outreach awareness on re safety and preparedness to prevent re outbreak.

Bentiu town/Rubkona collective site

• As Part of ongoing efforts to understand the needs and gaps in services in Koch Town, CCCM in collaboration with Protection Cluster conduct a general assessment to gather information on the outstanding gaps and understand the community structure in the area, 8 villages were assessed the overall major gaps were in WASH, Health and the need for community engagement for better service delivery and transparency.

Malakal PoC:

• As part of the efforts being undertaken to resolve community grievances at Malakal PoC site, CCCM facilitated a meeting between members of the Youth committee/PSC and key members of the Humanitarian State Team to discuss ways forward and solutions to the current impasse in the site. Humanitarian State Team stressed the importance of resolving the impasse owing to the continuing negative impact it is causing vulnerable sections of the community, and thus the need to nd a compromise.