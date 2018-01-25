South Sudan CCCM Cluster Member Satisfaction Survey (December 2017)

Introduction

Since its inception in 2013, the CCCM Cluster has been coordinating critical humanitarian services in camps and camp-like settings in Unity, Upper Nile, Jonglei, Western Bar el Ghazal and Central Equatoria States. In 2017, a total of approximately 300,000 IDPs remained the direct responsibility of the Cluster, the majority of whom live inside of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Protection of Civilian (PoC) sites.

The Cluster delivered on its mandate through the eight Cluster partner organizations led by co-lead agencies International Organization for Migration (IOM), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED). Members include: REACH, Danish Refugee Council (DRC), and national NGO partners Health Link, Action for Development (AFOD), and Internews.

In an effort to continuously improve service coordination, the national Cluster conducts an annual satisfaction survey with member organizations. The purpose of this survey is to identify the strengths and weaknesses of Cluster activities, set priorities for improvement of Cluster services and operations, and improve service and engagement by co-lead agencies.

This survey represents the first phase of Cluster self-evaluation, as further CCCM Cluster satisfaction surveys are under development and will be carried out in 2018.