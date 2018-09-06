South Sudan: CCCM Cluster Bi-weekly Situation Report (16 - 31 August 2018)

SITE UPDATES

National CCCM Cluster

Following consultation with CCCM partners and stakeholders, the Humanitarian Needs Overview(HNO) indicators were finalized for 2019 Humanitarian Response Planning. Also during this period, the CCCM cluster engaged and supported in the operationalizing of life-saving support in the Weapon Free Zone outside UN House following a sudden influx into the area. Upon population movement, initial coordination for Mangateen was incepted and handed over to DRC as part of the emergency mobile response initiative for camp-like settings.

Bor PoC

Bor PoC 2,300

In collaboration with UNOCHA and WFP, camp management has coordinated a meeting with Solution working group concerning the “decongesting” Bor PoC, CCCM advised the process of return should not be rushed, the process needs to be based on community needs and a quest for proper durable solutions, rather than just decongesting the PoC.

Following the recent renewal of the solution-working group, camp management continue to advocate for a structured and evidence based approach to returns, which are underpinned by the aim to achieve durable solutions for affected populations.

Wau

Wau PoC 147 Wau PoC AA 17,373* Collective Centers 11,032*

PoCAA:

In order to avoid potential fire outbreak in PoC, camp management launched a visual fire prevention campaign including posters in site hubs and the installation of 10-community notice boards in Zone B.

As mitigation measure to flooding the camp management site care and maintenance team desilted external drainage in the eastern, part of PoCAA to ease the flow of water during the rainy season.

Collective Sites: - To enhance the safety of the side, CCCM site care and maintenance teams installed two solar lights in Hai Masna with the aim of deterring nighttime criminality. - Strengthening the capacity of the site committees to participate in site management and accountability, CCCM trained newly elected site committees on the community –based Complaint and feedback mechanism.

