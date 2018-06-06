South Sudan: CCCM Cluster Bi-weekly Situation Report (15 - 30 April 2018)

CCCM Online Training, CCCM Cluster invites all stakeholders to enroll at www.cccmlearning.org

SITE UPDATES

National CCCM Cluster

The CCCM cluster is currently revising State Focal Point Terms of Reference to allow for enhanced coordination and empowerment of state level representatives.

Bentiu

PoC:

- Camp Management conducted Sensitization on “My voice matter” peace building activities which brought together youth and women in the site. Through this forum, women and youth’s representation is enhanced and women are engaged in embroidery and jewellery making initiatives. This programme is the first phase in a wider peace building effort in the areas of Rubkona and Bentiu.

Collective Sites:

- A recent headcount has shown a decrease in numbers across the sites from 1,486 to 1,143 individuals now residing.

In an effort to ensure stronger contingency planning and enhanced coordination, DRC camp management have worked with local community leaders to map contingency sites.

UN House PoC

In providing a safe space to undertake creative, cultural, educational and leadership activities, CCCM completed the construction of a community center and ofces for a number of site committees, to allow for the development of community based strategies for engaging the population as well as increased community ownership in the site.

Aburoc

Camp management have begun implementing a new communicating with communities’ strategy to improve engagement between humanitarians, IDs and host community through deeper engagement of site committees, further developing the complaints desks and ensuring clear referral pathways and regular information campaigns for all.

Wau

PoCAA:

- On 17th April 2018, Assistant Secretary General(ASG) of Peace keeping, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General (DSRSG) and the Humanitarian Coordinator met the POCAA Leadership. Key issues included: beneficiary desire to return to area of origin pending absolute assurances of safety; risks in the porous nature of the fence; new arrival registration and access to basic services.

Collective Sites:

- Community engagement with camp management continues to be strong with recent feedback from leaders explaining the community’s main needs lying in shelter provision and adult literacy classes.

Malakal PoC

Following feedback from the community on the proposed shelter to be built for the reconguration process, camp management worked with camp residents and key stakeholders to ensure any concerns were addressed allowing for a resumption of the reconfiguration activities after a short pause.

Bor PoC

Following a change in the monthly food ration package, camp management successfully worked with the community to resolve any grievances with the unexpected changes and avoided long-term delays in distribution.

Melut Collective Centres