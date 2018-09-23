South Sudan: CCCM Cluster Bi-weekly Situation Report (1 - 15 September 2018)

National CCCM Cluster

- The cluster Co-leads had a meeting with the RRP/UNMISS to discuss about Mangateen site (especially mid to long term expectations) for planning and prepositioning. In addition, screening processes in Bor and Malakal PoCs were also discussed.

- The CCCM Cluster has made significant investment of its and effort in drafting and finalization of the South Sudan Humanitarian Needs overview (HNO) for 2019.

Mangateen Site

- DRC CCCM has started working with ACTED CCCM as a transition phase to hand over the roles and responsibilities of CCCM to ACTED by Monday the 23rd of September 2018.

- Decongestion of the warehouse in Mangateen will take place when the proposed land is acquire and prepared UNMAS and shelter construction by Concern Worldwide will take place, due to the limited space, the communal shelters will be to decongest the people still living in the warehouse.

- CCCM coordinated series of meetings with IDP community and service providers for establishment of sectoral committees. Several action points were agreed for each sector including regular meeting of each committee.

Bor PoC

- Following a go-ahead to conduct a biometric verification and registration in late August, camp management worked closely with IOM DTM and other stakeholders to organize the exercise. Close collaboration between IOM DTM, camp management, protection partners and UNMISS security departments resulted in the successful completion of the BMR between 13 and 15 September, with 2,505 individuals verified and registered. Since, UNMISS began to firmly implement announced measures to stop new arrivals to the PoC. Community members raise concerns over these measures, relating mainly to family reunification. Camp management continues to engage with the mission over the lack of proper procedures, criteria and specifically trained staff to interview arrivals.

Malakal PoC

- The Camp Management Agency donated ve bicycles to members of the Informal Mitigation and Dispute Resolution Mechanism (IMDRM) to improve their capacity in addressing individual/community disputes as well as enhance peaceful co-existence within the site.

Bentiu Collective Sites

- CCCM received 25 names from the partners who will participate in an organized CCCM workshop from the 24th -26th Sept for the Bentiu humanitarian partners targeting the Beyond Bentiu Response (BBR) service providers.

Rubkona Collectives

- In preparation to accommodate 300HHs to settle and live a dignified life in Kurkal settlement in Rubkona, CCCM team continued with the sensitization and mobilization of the extreme vulnerable HHs identified for Kurkal settlement. The land was issued by the local authorities to settle the IDPs who were living at the different collective sites.

Aburoc

- CCCM conducted one day workshop on camp governance for partners in Aburoc (14 Male only) focusing on: Concepts of camp governance, importance & objectives of camp governance, governance and administrative bodies in Aburoc camp and their relationship, suggested sectoral committees and their roles and responsibilities in project implementation.