South Sudan: CCCM Cluster Bi-weekly Situation Report (1 - 15 February 2018)

National CCCM Cluster

The CCCM cluster has been allocated USD800,000 in the SSHF First Allocation. The Strategic Review Committee will convene this week to identify the strongest life-saving CCCM programs and will inform stakeholders of outcomes in due course.

Wau

PoCAA: To ensure representative and accountable community leadership, CCCM oversaw democratic community leadership elections with 1,839 IDPs voting from across the PoCAA. Training of newly elected leadership, induction, and handover from previous leaders is ongoing.

Collective Centers: Furthering the ongoing transition to community self-management, CCCM collaborated WASH partners to carry out focus group discussions on the future handover of WASH services to the community.

Partnering with Protection Cluster actors, CCCM facilitated the distribution of dignity kits in St. Joseph.

Bentiu

PoC: Building on the opening of newly constructed cultural center library and learning center, CCCM supported adult learning classes, composed of 40% women, with books and scholastic materials.

Collective Sites: As part of ongoing capacity building initiatives to better prepare local staff to carry out CCCM activities in response to humanitarian crisis, CCCM conducted training on introduction to Camp Management and community participation attended by 46 community members.

Malakal PoC

In response to an influx of 387 individuals (154 households) in the second week of February from Lul, Fashoda, Ulang and Malakal, CCCM and DTM undertook new arrival caseload screening throughout the PoC, reaching 827 individuals.

UN House PoC

Following concerted negotiation, community engagement, and consultations between leadership, CCCM Cluster, and UNMISS RRP and CAD, Camp Management resumed full scale activities in the PoC. Priority activities for the reestablishment of CCCM operations include a site assessment, site care and maintenance repairs, and concerted community engagement.

Bor PoC

CCCM continued to respond to the increasing stream of new arrivals into the PoC, with 90 arriving the week of 29 January, a significant increase from the previous month. New arrivals are primarily from Nyirol County and cite safety and security/protection as their reason for seeking refuge in the PoC. CCCM is engaging relevant protection, nutrition and health partners who have begun assessments during the first week of February.

Aburoc

CCCM supported the community-led site care and maintenance efforts of the Safety and Maintenance Committee by providing 10 wheelbarrows to facilitate their daily activities.