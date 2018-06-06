South Sudan: CCCM Cluster Bi-weekly Situation Report (01 - 15 April 2018)

CCCM Online Training, CCCM Cluster invites all stakeholders to enroll at www.cccmlearning.org

SITE UPDATES

National CCCM Cluster

• During the National CCCM Cluster Coordinators’ meeting, priority activities were identified for follow up over the coming weeks. These include, monitoring and sensitization of 2018-2019 South Sudan CCCM Strategy , Service mapping, revision of the ToRs of CCCM State Focal Points, and Camp Management partners to liaise with UN OCHA and ICWG to resolve the challenge of Casual labor rate.

Wau

• During the high-level visit of the ASG UN to Wau PoC, CCCM explained to the delegation the contribution of different partners in the site, as well as their support to the Decongestion Strategy.

Bentiu

• As part of continuing efforts to strengthen community participation and improved coordination, CCCM conducted a 2-day training on Camp Coordination and Camp Management for Community Disability Committee community participation and mechanisms for coordination.

Melut Collective Centres

• As part of efforts to close coordination and management gaps in activities in Melut collective sites, CCCM facilitated the deployment and introduction of a national NGO, Healthlink South Sudan, to community leaders, local authorities, and humanitarian partners in Melut.

• Furthermore in an effort to kick start engagement with community leaders, CCCM and local authorities conducted visits and meetings with community leaders of the 5 sites.

Malakal PoC

• In an effort to clear misunderstandings among some community members on the reconguration of Sector 4, CCCM held a joint meeting with partners and the community leaders leading to creation of Task Force to further discuss and resolve the issue.

UN House PoC

• CCCM facilitated the visit of the Permanent Secretary of United Kingdom Department for International Development (DFID), who met with community leaders and acknowledged his full understanding of the unique context in South Sudan.

Aburoc

• CCCM in collaboration with IMC conducted GBV awareness campaigns on rape, domestic violence, and physical assault as part of efforts at gender Based Violence prevention.

Bor PoC

• Drainage works have begun in anticipation of the rainy season, and CCCM completed construction of shaded areas to support community meetings.

• CCCM and RRP coordinated and facilitated the visit of OFDA and USAID to the PoC site, which the delegation jointly toured and held meetings with the camp management team and CCCM partners. The discussion focused on the general situation of the IDPs, ood control measures, and intentions of IDPs to return home.