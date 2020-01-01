01 Jan 2020

South Sudan: Capacity Statement 2018

Report
from Action Against Hunger USA
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
Key Findings

Total Beneficiaries

179,457: Children reached with lifesaving nutrition and health programs.

110,854: People reached by WASH interventions.

11,806: Beneficiaries of our food security and livelihoods programs, including cash transfers and DRR.

Budget: $10.63 M

Staff: 311 (90% national)

Donors: BPRM, ECHO, ELMA, FAO, GAC, GFFO, GIZ, OFDA, Radiata Foundation, SIDA, UNICEF, WFP

Mandate and Mission

Action Against Hunger has been operating in the area of South Sudan since 1985. December 2018 marked five years since the outbreak of current conflict that resulted in deaths, displacement, substantial macroeconomic decline, and widespread acute food insecurity. IPC analysis in South Sudan estimates that 7.7 million people will need humanitarian assistance during the 2019 lean season and continue facing the risk of famine. We provide lifesaving nutrition, WaSH, and FSL interventions in Aweil East, Gogrial West/East and Fangak, as well as throughout the country through deployments of our emergency team in zones of crises. Our goal in South Sudan is to deliver sustainable reductions in the burden of undernutrition and respond to acute emergencies in South Sudan.

