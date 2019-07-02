South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster - Site Profile | Wau Collective Centres, May 2019

Background

Wau collective sites were established in June 2016 following violent clashes in and around Wau town.

Currently there are four Collective Centers, Cathedral, Nazareth, thousands of people. A fifth collective site, ECS was established in February 2017 hosting IDPs mainly from Jur River following clashes in the area. As of May 2019 total population for the five collective centers is 18,054, with a number of 8,606 male and 9,448 female.