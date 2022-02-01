South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster - Site Profile | Naivasha IDP Camp, December 2021

Contexte

The Naivasha IDP Camp is adjacent to United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) compound was established in June 2016, following violence in and around Wau town, making it the most recently established IDP in South Sudan. In April 2017, an outbreak of violence resulted in a major influx, at which point IOM conducted an exercise to biometric register IDPs for food assistance, which recorded the population at 39,165. The population of Naivasha IDP Camp is 8,456 individuals in December 2021.

Quarterly Highlights