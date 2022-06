Context

Established in 2020 as result of large-scale displacement caused by flooding in Jonglei state, there are currently 38,658 of IDPs in Mangalla IDP camp. UNHCR is camp manager in partnership with a local NGO Rural community Empowerment Network (RCEN), implementing CCCM activities and coordinating the provision of humanitarian services. Currently, displaced persons are residing in IDP sites in zone 1,2 and 3.