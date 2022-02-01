South Sudan
South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster - Site Profile | Mangalla IDP Camp, December 2021
Attachments
Context
The Mangalla IDP Camp was established in June 2020, which hosts 11,293 individuals who were displaced by flooding in June 2020. The IDP camp is comprised of eight (8) sites namely; Pawuoi centre, Highway 1 and Highway 2, Riverside, Bor Road, Geeri, Kabur 1 and Kabur 2, Ramciel and Aperpiny.
Quarterly Highlights
Monitor service provision in the site and flag any duplication or gaps in service provision.
Continue to monitor movement of IDPs
Coordinate with the partners to minimize service gaps