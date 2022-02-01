South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster - Site Profile | Mangalla IDP Camp, December 2021

Context

The Mangalla IDP Camp was established in June 2020, which hosts 11,293 individuals who were displaced by flooding in June 2020. The IDP camp is comprised of eight (8) sites namely; Pawuoi centre, Highway 1 and Highway 2, Riverside, Bor Road, Geeri, Kabur 1 and Kabur 2, Ramciel and Aperpiny.

Quarterly Highlights