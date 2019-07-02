South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster - Site Profile | Bentiu PoC, May 2019
from International Organization for Migration, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
Infographic
Published on 31 May 2019 — View Original
Context
Bentiu protection of civilian (PoC) site was established in Rubkona county of Unity state in December 2013 where currently 100,441 internally displaced people are seeking protection in the site. Humanitarian partners and UNMISS are working together with the community to improve the living condition in the PoC area.
International Organization for Migration:
