South Sudan
South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster - Site Profile | Bentiu PoC, February 2020
Attachments
Context
Bentiu protection of civilian (PoC) site was established in Rubkona county of Unity state in December 2013 where currently 115,479 internally displaced people are seeking protection in the site. Humanitarian partners and UNMISS are working together with the community to improve the living condition in the PoC area.
