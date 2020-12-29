South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster Quarter 3 Report 2020

Face masks production by women-led initiative in Wau PoCAA site

With the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, and the initiation of preparedness and response plans to battle its transmission in South Sudan, particularly in the densely populated protection of civilians (PoC) sites, various units in IOM embarked on reusable face mask production projects in different parts of the country.

IOM Camp Management (CM) adapted an existing livelihood project for women in the Wau Protection of Civilians Adjacent Area (PoCAA) site, Western Bahr el Ghazal State into a mask production pilot. The activity involves 29 women, including 11 women with disabilities. The women enrolled into a series of sewing skills trainings provided by IOM CM. Within the PoCAA site two areas were repurposed to host the participatory training and production of masks, with handwashing stations and hand sanitizers made available and social distancing maintained to ensure COVID-19 safety measures are in place. During the course of production, the participants received mask sensitization messaging on proper use of face masks for the prevention of COVID-19 transmission. In total 9,523 non-medical reusable face masks were produced by the women-led initiative to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In late August 2020, IOM CCCM coordinated a door-to-door blanket distribution of non-medical reusable face masks across Wau PoCAA. A total of 6,424 internally displaced persons (IDPs) received face masks in this distribution. While masks were also supplied by other UN agencies, as well as other units in IOM, a large portion of the masks were sourced from CCCM’s on-site mask production project. In October, IOM CCCM coordinated the distribution of 2,052 face masks in the nearby IDP site of Hai Masna, which were also supplied by the mask production project.