South Sudan
South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster Monthly Situation Report | 1-31 May 2020
Attachments
Site Updates
National CCCM Cluster
The CCCM Cluster continued to support Camp Management in all Protection of Civilian sites (PoC) to activate phase three of the COVID-19 contingency plan. following the conrmation of active COVID-19 cases in Bentiu and Juba PoCs. As a result, partners have reduced their footprint inside the PoCs to implement lifesaving activities, while enhancing remote management capacity and taking advantage of the PoC based humanitarian workers. At the same time, the Cluster continued facilitating and participating in the planning of COVID-19 mitigation, prevention, and response activities for all displacement sites with active Camp Management. In addition, the Cluster participated in meetings with HCT/UNMISS Task Team to address Dead Body Management Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) to clarify roles and responsibilities of Camp Management and partners related to the handling of COVID-19 fatalities in the PoCs.
BOR PoC
Camp Management completed development of Covid-19 Contingency Plans with humanitarian partners and UNMISS. Additionally, collaborated with Jonglei State Covid-19 Task Force on dead body management, and distributed 150 clothe facemasks and assorted PPE and equipment to community leaders.
To reduce the risk of ooding inside the site, Camp Management begun pumping of water from major drainages following heavy rains; activity will continue throughout the rainy season.
