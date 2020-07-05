South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster Monthly Situation Report | 1-31 May 2020

Site Updates

National CCCM Cluster

The CCCM Cluster continued to support Camp Management in all Protection of Civilian sites (PoC) to activate phase three of the COVID-19 contingency plan. following the conrmation of active COVID-19 cases in Bentiu and Juba PoCs. As a result, partners have reduced their footprint inside the PoCs to implement lifesaving activities, while enhancing remote management capacity and taking advantage of the PoC based humanitarian workers. At the same time, the Cluster continued facilitating and participating in the planning of COVID-19 mitigation, prevention, and response activities for all displacement sites with active Camp Management. In addition, the Cluster participated in meetings with HCT/UNMISS Task Team to address Dead Body Management Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) to clarify roles and responsibilities of Camp Management and partners related to the handling of COVID-19 fatalities in the PoCs.

BOR PoC