South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster Monthly Situation Report | 1-30 April 2020

National CCCM Cluster

In April 2020, the National Cluster worked on the COVID-19 addendum to the 2020 HRP in which the Clusters revised activities and costings for implementation with a focus on current outbreak of COVID-19. During the revision process, the Cluster engaged with the CCCM partners to harmonize and centralize messaging on awareness raising on COVID-19. Overall, CCCM cluster reviewed the 2020 HRP proposed activities that helped to indicate the exact increase in costs linked to COVID-19 and in comparison with existing CCCM HRP projects. The process enabled the Cluster to elaborate complementarities/linkages with other data collection efforts by DTM, REACH and the Cluster partners.

Bor PoC

Bor Poc community has selected 15 members of COVID-19 Task Force. The committee started their work and has banned entry of all new comers in to the PoC. Some members of the Task Force are deployed at the gate to screen people entering.

• Camp management coordinated the installation of hand washing containers at the site targeting the most populated places like market, pedestrian gates, clinic compound, meeting tukul and community leadership offices with WASH partners(IAS)..

• WHO medical team and Health Link staff held a brief meeting with newly formed COVID-19 Community Task Force Community empowering them with keys messaging of COVID-19 so that the committee will disseminate them to others people in the POC.