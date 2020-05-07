South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster Monthly Situation Report | 1-30 March 2020

SITE UPDATES

National CCCM Cluster

CCCM Cluster developed the Camp Management Operational Guidance to highlight COVID-19 specic considerations in relation to PoCs and displacement sites within South Sudan with active Camp Management services and support the CCCM partners in adjusting their activities in order to respond the COVID-19 situation. In addition, the Cluster drafted key messages to be disseminated by the CCCM partners in the PoCs regarding the risks of transmission of COVID-19 due to congestion and the available options for IDPs who either decide to stay or leave the site.

Bentiu

PoC:

• Camp management conducted a two-day capacity building training to 26 members (18 male and 8 female) of the Sector committees, inter-churches committee (ICC), and traders’ union. The topics covered included; roles & responsibilities of camp management, community participation, leadership, women inclusion, PSEA, re safety and sectors and blocks ToR review for sector and block leadership.

• Camp management organized a re safety training in all 5 sectors of the PoC for 1,608 individuals (767 females and 841 males).

• The CCCM cluster in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) took the lead on drafting a COVID-19 contingency plan for Bentiu POC site with the participation of the rest of the clusters. CCCM Cluster also participated in the COVID-19 contingency plan for Unity state which was led by the State Ministry of Health and WHO.

Beyond Bentiu Response:

• DRC Roving team conducted a leadership training for 20 participants (12 females and 8 males) mostly community leaders in Pakur Payam,

Rubkona county.

• DRC Roving team trained 15 community leaders (10 males and 5 females) in Kuach Payam, Guit county

Bor PoC

• Camp management together with the CCCM State Focal Point (SFP) and in collaboration with all service providers in the PoC started the draft of the COVID-19 contingency plan. The contingency plan has not been completed yet due to the lack of the health part of site.

Juba PoC

• Camp management in collaboration with UNMISS and service providers in the PoC drafted a COVID-19 contingency plan to be able to respond to any situation of COVID-19 outbreak in South Sudan and when there is conrmed case in the PoC. The plan also addresses what partners need to preposition at the preparedness stage and what they do in the worst case scenario.