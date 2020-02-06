South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster Monthly Situation Report | 1-31 December 2019

SITE UPDATES

National CCCM Cluster

The National Cluster participated to the HCT-UNMISS Task Team visit in Bentiu to provide technical support to field actors on developing site-specific future plan by integrating site-specific risks, indicators, attributes, assumptions and mitigation measures.

Bentiu

PoC:

• Camp management conducted massive community sensitization on fire prevention and safety in the PoC through radio and door to door messaging. In addition, camp management teams assessed the fire extinguishers to ensure they are functional in case of fire incidents during the dry season.

Collective Sites/Beyond Bentiu Response:

• DRC Roving team conducted a training on protection mainstreaming for the youth committee and block leaders in Rubkona town as well as for 2 CCCM staff.

Leer

• HRSS CCCM team conducted a training on youth engagement to 19 youth in Leer to empower them to participate in peace building process.

Malakal PoC

• To further strengthen coordination and feedback on the quality of service provision, Camp management supported 72 community leaders with mobile phone credit.

• Camp management mobilized 23 members (8 female and 15 male) from the community structures for a two-day training on CCCM and Protection mainstreaming.

• Camp management organized handover and inauguration ceremony of new community leaders into ofce on 14th December-2019. This was attended by UNMISS, IOM, UNOCHA,

DRC and the former Community leadership.

Bor PoC

• Camp management conducted a two-day training to newly elected community leaders and block leaders on the roles of Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), community participation, camp management committee’s Terms of Reference (TORs) and code of conduct. 15 block leaders and 45 members (23 male and 22 female) of all the committees (women’s committee, youth committee, community watch group, Court of elders, Camp management committee) attended the training.

Juba PoCs:

• ACTED completed the UN HOUSE contingency planning with the inputs of all partners regarding the pre-position of materials, fuel supplier, and staff in case of emergency

Mobile Response

• Health Link (HLSS) CM Mobile Response Team in collaboration with ACTED CM Mobile Response Team conducted a joint intervention in Bor South county, Jonglei state. During the intervention HLSS mobile Team enhanced the capacity of IDP leadership committees and improved site level coordination while ACTED Mobile Team implemented community led activities upon consultation with the community. The intervention is still ongoing.

• DRC CM Mobile Response Team conducted an assessment in Abiemnhom county, Unity state. The assessment highlighted the need to improve the coordination of services amongst the partners and to enhance the existing community leadership by building their knowledge and skills for self-management. Upon the endorsement of the CCCM Cluster, DRC team will intervene in January 2020 to address these needs.