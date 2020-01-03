03 Jan 2020

South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster Monthly Situation Report | 1-30 November 2019

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.06 MB)

SITE UPDATES

National CCCM Cluster

National cluster participated in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)/Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) Task Team mission to Wau to discuss the future plan for Wau PoCAA. During the mission, a discussion was held with NGOs and UN agencies operating within the PoC site, as well as those operating in the peri-PoC. This helped in the understanding of the current context in which the Wau PoCAA is operating and fitted with the mission’s overall aim to “Develop joint approach for each PoC site and area of return, considering unique conflict, ethnic and social dynamics.” Key issues that emerged during the discussion were related to the perceptions on varying security levels within and outside the PoC. In addition, Cluster team made a monitoring visit to Juba PoC to check the contingency areas and status of stocking/preparedness of contingency items in Juba PoC 1 & 3.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.