South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster Monthly Situation Report | 1-30 November 2019

SITE UPDATES

National CCCM Cluster

National cluster participated in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)/Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) Task Team mission to Wau to discuss the future plan for Wau PoCAA. During the mission, a discussion was held with NGOs and UN agencies operating within the PoC site, as well as those operating in the peri-PoC. This helped in the understanding of the current context in which the Wau PoCAA is operating and fitted with the mission’s overall aim to “Develop joint approach for each PoC site and area of return, considering unique conflict, ethnic and social dynamics.” Key issues that emerged during the discussion were related to the perceptions on varying security levels within and outside the PoC. In addition, Cluster team made a monitoring visit to Juba PoC to check the contingency areas and status of stocking/preparedness of contingency items in Juba PoC 1 & 3.