South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster Monthly Situation Report | 1-30 September 2019

National CCCM Cluster

National cluster organized a two day strategy workshop in Juba to formulate CCCM Cluster’s strategy for 2020-2021. Key CCCM Cluster partners and experts participated in the strategy workshop. In addition, as part of the 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) process and severity analysis, the Cluster identied around 1.3 million internally displaced persons in South Sudan are in dire need of CCCM services in 2020.

Bentiu

PoC:

• Camp management distributed 23 benches to different community structures to facilitate their activities (3 – Community disability Committee, 10 – youth centre, 10 – women forum).

Collective Sites/Beyond Bentiu Response:

• DRC Roving team organized a training for the Bentiu Community leaders on community participation and communication to strengthen their role in the community.

• To enhance community mobilization whenever seemed necessary, DRC distributed 11 bicycles to the community leaders in Dingding ((2), Rubkona(4) and Bentiu (4) and one (1) to the RRC staff.

Wau PoCAA

• Camp management conducted regular care and maintainance activities including desilting of 417m of the main drainage and backlling of 135m of collapsed drainage system section.

• Camp management conducted beneciary satisfaction survey in Wau PoCAA. Total 458 beneciaries were interviewed to do satisfaction survey analysis.

• AFOD Camp Management conducted an assessment on the broken fence walls in Cathedral to rehabilitate next week as some Youths in cathedral have been using the broken part of fence as an entry point to escape from the collective sites.

Bor PoC

• Camp management involved in regular care and maintenance activity which involved opening of drainage ditches and culverts with blockage to allow easier passage of rain water at the site. In addition, draining of rain water is still ongoing and will continue during the whole rainy season to avoid any oodings in the PoC.

Aburoc

• To improve the safety of site residents and enhance access within the site, Camp Management completed construction of the dyke bridge.

**Malakal PoC*

• In collaboration with UNMISS-INDBATT, Camp management continued to facilitate IDPs attendance of meditation and yoga sessions in the site, targeting a total of 82 (37male and 45 female) youth. This activity has been proven benecial for youth in managing stress.

• Camp management continued to carry out care and maintenance of the secondary drainage in all sectors of Malakal POC including rehabilitation of side slope and bed slope in all sectors of the POC. *

Mobile Response

• ACTED CM Mobile Response Team conducted an assessment in spontaneous settlements with IDPs and returnees scattered with the host community in Nassir county, Upper Nile state. Upon the endorsement of the CCCM cluster, ACTED Mobile Response Team jointly with the IOM CM Mobile Response Team will intervene to address the identied needs of the population in need.

• DRC CM Mobile Team conducted three rapid assessments in Pariang county, Unity state aiming to determine critical gaps for CCCM support in IDP sites and informal settlements, and to enable further advocacy with humanitarian actors supporting them with the information needed to design and implement appropriate and critically needed CCCM services.