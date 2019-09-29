South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster Monthly Situation Report | 1-31 August 2019

SITE UPDATES

National CCCM Cluster

The National CCCM Cluster conducted a three day Introduction to Camp Coordination and Camp Management Training for 22 CCCM staff working in camps and camp-like settings in South Sudan. The main aim of the training was to strengthen the capacity of the CCCM practitioners to effectively protect and assist displaced populations temporarily living in IDP camps and camp-like settings in South Sudan.

Bentiu

PoC:

• Camp Management (CM) in collaboration with UNMISS and other clusters conducted a two day induction training for the new Community Management Committee (CMC) to present the roles and responsibilities of each sector and its collaboration with CMC.

• CM held successful leadership transition in the PoC. A new committee has assumed ofce under the chairmanship of Mayom.

Collective Sites/Beyond Bentiu Response:

• DRC Roving team conducted a joint multi-sector needs assessment with UNHCR in Guit town to assess status and availability of services for IDPs and new arrivals. More information can be found on below link. https://app.humanitarianresponse.info/infographics/192853

• DRC Roving team conducted a mission to Koch town to hold the monthly coordination meeting, to meet with service providers and local authorities as well as to conduct mobile monitoring including on the recently closed collective centres.

Malakal PoC

• CM continued engagement with and supported community leaders in the repair of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) office and the Youth library in Malakal PoC.

Bor PoC

• CM coordinated and facilitated the election of the chair lady. The newly elected chair lady has already taken her duties.

Aburoc

• CM conducted self-governance training for 16 community leaders, (5 female and 11 male respectively).

• CM constructed 26 footbridges across the Aburoc settlement to facilitate the movement of vulnerable groups within the camp.

Juba

• ACTED coordinated a multi-sectoral six-day training for the Camp Management Committee (CMC) in both Juba PoCs focusing on the following sectors: CCCM, WASH, Shelter/NFI, Health, Education, Nutrition and Protection.

Mobile Response

• ACTED CM Mobile Response Team conducted an intervention in Tambura county, Central Equatoria state targeting IDPs living with the host community. The response focused on strengthening the existing capacity of the governance structures consisting of both IDPs and host community and building the capacity of local authorities and partners by conducting a three day training on CCCM and humanitarian response. ACTED also conducted an intervention in 2 locations in Rumbek East county, Lakes state. Coordination of service provision of partners, capacity building of the community leadership and set-up of community based complaint mechanism were the core activities the team implemented.

• DRC CM Mobile Team conducted 2 rapid assessments jointly with DRC’s Mobile Protection team in settlements with returnees in Longechuk county, Upper Nile state. Returnees have been integrated by the host community. In addition, DRC CM Mobile Team conducted assessments in 4 IDP sites in Twic county, Warrap state. During the mission the team delivered one day training to local partners on how to conduct verification and registration of the population in IDP sites.