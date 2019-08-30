South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster Monthly Situation Report | 1-31 July 2019

SITE UPDATES

National CCCM Cluster

As part of the Humanitarian Programme Cycle, the CCCM cluster conducted a meeting between the cluster co-lead agencies (IOM, UNHCR and ACTED to analyse the south Sudan situation and humanitarian consequences and came up with the cluster Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) indicators, People in Need (PiN) and target group for 2020. In the meeting, the cluster team claried gaps and uncertainties with the analysis, agreed on the data sources, indicators and assumptions including the affected population itself. The team further agreed on the process and timeline/work stream leading to the completion of the process.

PoC

Held successful Community Management Committee (CMC) leadership transition in the PoC. A new committee has assumed ofce under the chairmanship of Mayom.

Collective Sites/Beyond Bentiu Response:

DRC Roving team conducted beneciary satisfaction survey in Bentiu and Rubkona towns. 86% of respondents reported an improvement of service provision since 2018. In addition, the team trained 15 community leaders on using the complaints and feedback mechanisms including the DRC hotline.

Bentiu and Rubkona town collective centre headcount assessment completed in July, factsheet infographic shared. The current population is 1,844 individuals, an increase of 531 persons since the last headcount conducted in March 2019.

Wau PoCAA

On the 27th July, IOM Camp Management and DTM in partnership with UNMISS, UNPOL, UNHCR and the World Food Programme (WFP) conducted a population xing exercise in the Wau PoCAA. The aim of the exercise was to identify the number of residents in the PoCAA to better address the needs. The exercise identied 12,959 beneciaries residing in the PoCAA site.

CM held community leadership elections in the PoCAA from 2nd to 6th July that resulted to the election of 57 leaders (24 men, 33 women) out of the 89 candidates. Following the elections, CM trained the newly elected leadership on their roles and responsibilities, terms of reference and core camp management and humanitarian principles to prepare them for their leadership roles.

Bor PoC