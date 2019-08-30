South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster Monthly Situation Report | 1-30 June 2019

SITE UPDATES

National CCCM Cluster

CCCM cluster received 1,170,000 million USD to implement Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) mobile activities in hard to reach areas as part of the Second Allocation of the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF). Through this fund, CCCM aims to support critical gaps in coordination of services, care and maintenance, capacity building of the displaced persons to self-management and information management through site proles and service mapping for all priority locations the cluster partners will be able to reach.

Bentiu

PoC:

• To build the capacity of Camp Management (CM) staff on cross-cutting issues, CM conducted a 2-day training on Gender Based Violence (GBV) mainstreaming in Camp management. 19 CM staff were trained. Collective Sites/Beyond Bentiu Response:

• Danish Refugee Council (DRC) Roving team conducted two refresher trainings on Camp Management (CM) and Community Participation and Communication (CPC) in Bentiu town and Ding-Ding. 11 youth leaders of the State Youth Union Executive Board in Bentiu Town Youth Center and 13 community leaders of the Ding-Ding Community were trained respectively.

Bor PoC

• CM held a meeting with block leaders to discuss how the community should contribute on site care and maintenance, especially on keeping the areas around their shelters clean, due to the increased number of malaria cases recently.

Malakal PoC

• CM completed a headcount with a total of 32,608 individuals (5,925 households) living in Malakal PoC. The findings indicate a 9% population increase from 29,190 revealed by the last headcount in November 2018.

• To improve integration of CCCM in project activities, as well as enhance the capacity of staff operating in Upper Nile, CM trained 21 participants from 6 agencies on a range of subjects including: Introduction to CCCM, Humanitarian Principles, Coordination, GBV Mainstreaming, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS), Roles and Responsibilities, Information Management, Protection Mainstreaming, and Governance and Community Participation. CM facilitated training sessions in collaboration with IOM-MHPSS, Protection Cluster and GBV Sub-Cluster.

Aburoc

• To improve the quality of hygiene within the site, CM conducted a site-wide campaign focused on cleaning up all rubbish and excavating pits for the collection of garbage.

Wau PoCAA

• To sensitize the community for the upcoming PoC Community Leadership elections, CM conducted nine Town-Hall Meetings (THM) to allow candidates standing for election to introduce themselves to the community in their blocks.

• CM conducted a fire safety training to 16 grinding mill operators and shared with them Arabic copies of the standard operating procedures for running the grinding mills. CM also conducted re safety training to 44 community members in block A2.

• CM at Agok and Cathedral collective centres in collaboration with IOM DTM registered 25 households (111 individuals) and 506 households (2,126 individuals) as new arrivals respectively as a result of the Kwajena influx.