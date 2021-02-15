South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster - Hai Masna Mobile Response | December 2020

BACKGROUND

In June 2018 a violence fighting that erupted between armed groups in areas south of Wau including Baggari County and Jur River triggered the displacement of some 1,931 people who were forced to flee their homes in search of safety closer to Wau town. Hai Masna collective center was one of the locations in which 760 people sought shelter and protection. In March 2019, the total number of registered population in Hai Masna increased to 3,697 individuals/1,314 Households (HHs) following influxes that were induced by conflict between cattle herders and farmers in Jur river county areas. Unfortunately, with limited success in halting episodes of inter-communal violence, population continued to be displaced throughout the first half of 2020 with 2,319 new individuals arriving to Hai Masna from Kuajiena Payam following clashes between local farmers and cattle keeping communities of Tonj South and Tonj North.

With the support of IOM CCCM teams, non-governmental organization (NGO), Action for Development (AFOD), has been coordinating a multisector response in Hai Masna, including health, shelter, aid item distribution, water, sanitation and hygiene, protection, gender-based violence prevention and food security and livelihood support. IOM’s camp management team provided technical assistance, staff surge capacity and shared tools with AFOD to ensure effective governance structures for the newly displaced population. In June 2020 due to changes in areas of operation for AFOD, the site camp management responsibilities were handed over to IOM CCCM team.