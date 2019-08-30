South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management - CCCM Mobile Team | Wau PoCAA | Deim Zubeir | WBeG - Assisted Voluntary Return Operation | January - March 2019

BACKGROUND

In January 2019, IDPs displaced from the Deim Zubeir community residing in the Protection of Civilian Area Adjacent to UNMISS (PoCAA) site approached humanitarian partners requesting support to return to their former residences. IOM CCCM took the lead in coordinating partners to enable this group to transition out of the PoC and reach their homes in the time for planting season. IOM CCCM is the co-lead of the solutions working group in Western Bahr el Ghazal.

CCCM led a joint mission to Deim Zubeir with Protection Cluster partners to map out existing services, identify key gaps, assess the general security situation and conduct a protection risk analysis.

CCCM then worked closely with community leaders to ensure that households were informed of the potential for movement and had a full understanding of the conditions in Deim Zubeir. CCCM conducted rounds of individual and household interviews to verify that potential returnees were PoCAA residents and ensure clear messaging.

Following the mission, CCCM conducted rounds of consultations with the community to gather information on key needs to enable their return to Deim Zubeir. CCCM then coordinated with partners to provide an assisted voluntary return package. The package consisted of a cash grant for each household to support with the cost of transport, which was distributed in the PoCAA at the end of March. Families were also informed that they would receive seasonal food and livelihood support from WFP and FAO on arrival in Deim Zubeir. IOM DTM assisted in de-registering people from the PoCAA, whilst Protection partner, Women’s Development Group obtained written consent from IDPs that they were returning voluntarily and fully informed of the services they would be entitled to. CCCM and Protection then monitored the IDP returns through WFP and FAP’s implementing partner, AFOD, and conducted a follow up mission to ensure that returnees were able to connect with services in Deim Zubeir. CCCM continues to deploy missions to Deim Zubeir to build community leadership capacity and assist with service coordination.