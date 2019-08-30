South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management - CCCM Mobile Team | AGOK Collective Center | WAU | WBeG

BACKGROUND

On 13 June, fighting broke out between armed forces in areas southwest of Wau town, eventually spreading towards neighboring communities. The fighting forced people to flee to safety, finding refuge in safe areas. One such area was the abandoned Agok medical compound, where IDPs self-settled to form the Agok Collective Center. Since that time, Camp Management Mobile Teams have been working alongside the CCCM State Focal Point to coordinated the humanitarian response alongside Shelter/Non-Food Items (NFI), Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL), Health, nutrition, Protection Clusters and Gender-based Violence (GBV) sub-Cluster partners.

CCCM MOBILE TEAM ACTIVITIES

Community Self-Management Support

CCCM assisted community members to formalize self-management governance structures, facilitating representation of youth, women, and persons with disabilities. Throughout the response, CCCM provided capacity building through mentorship of leaders, training on site management and communications with communities, and service coordination. At the end of the response, Community Leaders were able to liaise directly with service providers.

Service Monitoring and Coordination

Especially during episodes of IDP population influx and times of acute need, Mobile Teams engage with partners to communicate needs, facilitate timely response, and ensure quality services reach persons in need.

Following the biometric registration at the Agok site, IOM Camp Management recruited and trained three people from the site to work as Camp Management Community Mobilisers. These staff work at the CFM desk, recording complaints from the displaced population, which are then brought to service provider or IOM office for follow-up and resolution.

Access and Liaison

Due to the close relationship and trust with community members,

Camp Management works alongside UN-OCHA and ICWG partners to engage with local authorities and site residents to resolve disputes with service providers and other access issues.