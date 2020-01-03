South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster - Site Profile | Wau PoC AA October 2019

Context

The Wau Protection of Civilians Area Adjacent (POC AA) to United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) compound was established in June 2016, following violence in and around Wau town, making it the most recently established PoC in South Sudan. In April 2017, an outbreak of violence resulted in a major influx, at which point IOM conducted an exercise to biometric register IDPs for food assistance, which recorded the population at 39,165. As of September 2019 headcount, the total population is now 14,696.