South Sudan: Camp Coordination and Camp Management 2021 | Quarter 2 Report

Service Monitoring and Coordination

In line to CCCM’s mandate to ensure that displaced population have equitable access to basic services, assistance and protection,

IOM CCCM carried out a service monitoring in Bentiu, Naivasha and Malakal between April and May. This has contributed to CCCM Cluster’s advocacy document to establish the serious gaps in the displacement sites as a result to many agencies’ funding shortfall which presented the deterioration of the camp situation because of significant service reduction especially with WASH, Health,

Education and FSL. Service Monitoring and coordination aims to uphold standards and hold agencies accountable for provision of adequate services and assistance to the displaced population. Camp Management team will continue to coordinate the needs of the IDPs to the partners in the field.

IOM CCCM supporting capacity building of new Camp Administration in the Bentiu IDP Site

Following the reclassification and transition of Bentiu PoC site to formal IDP camp under the administration of the South Sudan Government on March 16, 2021, Camp Management jointly with the Protection, Transition and Reintegration (PTR) unit of UNMISS and Protection partner facilitated a CCCM capacity building training to the new Camp Administrative represented by the South Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC)