South Sudan: Brutal killing of Save the Children contractor

24 June 2021 – Save the Children is shocked and deeply saddened at the death of a contracted school guard on the evening of Sunday 20 June in Eastern Equatoria State. This comes after two Save the Children staff were killed earlier this year. The guard was shot and killed instantly by an unknown number of gunmen while protecting a school compound after-hours. The gunmen went on to steal property from the school including learning kits.

As this attack happened in the evening, children were not present at the school during the time.

Save the Children and its partners currently support 382 schools and learning spaces across South Sudan, providing education to 95,000 children.

Rama Hansraj, Save the Children Country Director in South Sudan, said:

“We are mourning the loss of a colleague who was killed in the line of duty, and condemn this senseless act of violence. Our sincere condolences are with his families, friends and colleagues. Humanitarian workers put their lives on the line in the service of children and families in South Sudan, and this is no exception. Save the Children condemns the killing of any humanitarian worker, and call for those responsible to be brought to justice.

“We were shocked to learn that this act of violence took place at a school. All children have the right to access a safe education, and feel safe, and no child should fear physical harm at or on the way to school.

“We call on the government of South Sudan to take all necessary actions to protect humanitarian workers in the country, and to ensure schools are particularly safe. There needs to be a deterrent to those responsible from continuing attacks against civilians, including children, and to be held accountable under South Sudanese and applicable regional and international laws.”

A total of 128 humanitarians, mostly South Sudanese, have lost their lives while providing humanitarian assistance to people since conflict broke out in 2013, according to OCHA.

