South Sudan — Biometric Registration Update (January 2020)

IOM's biometric registration has been active since 2014, with 928,691 beneficiaries active in its database to date, out of which 56 per cent (520,041individuals) are female and 59 per cent (552,387 individuals) are under 18 years old. Since August 2018, IOM and World Food Programme (WFP) are collaborating on the project "Enhancing targeted food distribution through biometric data management" seeking to contribute to increased food security throughout South Sudan.