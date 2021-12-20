South Sudan: Biometric Registration Services Beneficiary Satisfaction Survey (November 2020 - June 2021)

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) interviewed 5,059 households (HHs) representing 37,792 household members (average of 7 individuals / HH) to assess the beneficiary satisfaction among service-receiving IDPs during food distribution following the measures instituted since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of the previously used fingerprint authentication, beneficiaries’ registration cards were scanned to avoid close contact and maintain social distancing.

In June 2021, DTM targeted 250,566 households representing 974,956 individuals for food distribution verification in 19 locations across Central Equatoria, Jonglei, Unity, Upper Nile, Western Bahr el Ghazal and Abyei Administrative Area.