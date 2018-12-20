South Sudan: Bimonthly profile - Ajuong Thok camp, Northern Unity, South Sudan, November - December 2018
Summary
This profile provides a bimonthly overview of the humanitarian situation in Ajuong Thok camp, including general infrastructure, WASH infrastructure and water access.
Information on the camp overview and demographics was provided by UNHCR, while NGOs provided information on services. REACH collected GPS data points between 1 July and 25 August, 2018 to create the maps. A profile for Pamir accompanies this profile.