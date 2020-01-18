South Sudan: Bi-Weekly Humanitarian Situation Report - Issue #: 01, Date: 1 - 15 January 2020
Key Bi-Weekly Highlights
To support the flood affected areas, WHO prepositioned 132 cartons of drugs and medical supplies in the of the Greater Pibor; 12 cartoons to Uror and 13 cholera treatment kits, 2 cholera investigation kits, 100 cartoons of Intravenous fluids (Ringer’s Lactate) to Mayom county.
WHO with support from South Sudan Humanitarian Fund donated trauma kits and medical supplies to Juba Teaching Hospital.
South Sudan secured 254 000 doses of oral cholera vaccine (OCV) from ICG to condcut two rounds of campaigns.
The areas most affected by floods are in Jonglei state, Upper Nile, Unity, and Warrap. In greater Pibor alone, the floods affected nearly 65 188 individuals scattered across the areas of Lekuangole, Verteth, Gumuruk, and Pibor. Some lives are reported to have been lost as a result of the crisis.
The aftermath of the floods has led to an increase in water-borne diseases such as acute watery diarrhoea and vector-borne diseases such as malaria.
The water levels continue to recede in most of the flood affected areas, and most people are returning to their homes. Nevertheless, up to 21 000 flood-affected households in priority locations still require humanitarian assistance in early 2020.
Sporadic gunfire in Lainya County, former Central Equatoria caused the residents to flee to various locations.
Overview of the humanitarian crises
Several thousands fled due to the recent fighting in Maiwut, Upper Nile.
The number of people in Malakal PoC reduced by 1 200 (from 29,190 to 27,924).
Insecurity due to armed robbery, ambush, violence against humanitarian personnel and other incidents negatively affected humanitarian access and delayed humanitarian operations. affecting the humanitarian activities in South Sudan.
As of 9 January 2020, a total of 898 individuals (275 HHs) refugees returned to the Greater Unity State. During the reporting period, inter-communal clashes reportedly took place in the vicinity of Wangkai in Mayom County.